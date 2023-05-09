Needham & Company LLC Lowers Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $130.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SWKS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.89 and a 200 day moving average of $103.02.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.