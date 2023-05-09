Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 2.9% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, hitting $333.08. 2,812,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,342,300. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.13. The company has a market cap of $148.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

