New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $188.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,750,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,895,149. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.05.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

