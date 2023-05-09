New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,681 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,221 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,923,000 after buying an additional 201,251 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,745,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,246,000 after buying an additional 664,483 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,732,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,238,000 after buying an additional 112,413 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,240,263 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.16. The stock has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

