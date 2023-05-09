New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.48

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 2226165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.