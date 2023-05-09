NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,900 ($87.07).

NXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($94.64) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($71.92) to GBX 7,500 ($94.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($75.71) to GBX 6,500 ($82.02) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get NEXT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard Papp sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,506 ($82.09), for a total value of £344,818 ($435,101.58). Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NEXT Stock Performance

NEXT Increases Dividend

NXT stock opened at GBX 6,828 ($86.16) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29. The firm has a market cap of £8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,223.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.34. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 4,306 ($54.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,082 ($89.36). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,696.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,244.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.77) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $66.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,705.04%.

About NEXT

(Get Rating)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.