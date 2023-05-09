Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Boosts Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.6% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 17,322.3% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,486,943 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 19.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,100,000 after purchasing an additional 760,958 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $134,642,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 16.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,021,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,700,000 after acquiring an additional 430,395 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in American Tower by 8.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,321,000 after acquiring an additional 408,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

American Tower Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.49. 752,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,918. The firm has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 208.00%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

