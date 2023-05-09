Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Buys New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,952,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.04. 12,755,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,319,283. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.00. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

