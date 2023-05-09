Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $1.51 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $39.85. 8,996,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,969,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

