Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $2.25 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,471 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 1.8% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ICE traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.79. 564,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,485. The firm has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

