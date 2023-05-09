Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.74. 1,887,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,797. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.02. The company has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

