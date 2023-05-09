nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nLIGHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

nLIGHT Price Performance

NASDAQ LASR opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $566.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. nLIGHT has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in nLIGHT by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,337,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,990,000 after purchasing an additional 297,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,020,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,546,000 after acquiring an additional 51,159 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,999,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,360,000 after purchasing an additional 137,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,938,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,655,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,707,000 after purchasing an additional 246,869 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

