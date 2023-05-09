Nomad Foods (NOMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Nomad Foods has set its FY23 guidance at $1.50-1.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $1.53-$1.58 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $766.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.13 million. On average, analysts expect Nomad Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

NYSE NOMD opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $21.45.

Institutional Trading of Nomad Foods

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,842,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,171,000 after purchasing an additional 476,977 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Nomad Foods by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Nomad Foods by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,081,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,643,000 after buying an additional 211,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

See Also

