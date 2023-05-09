Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.87. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Kemp bought 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $29,997.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,403.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Technologies International

(Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.