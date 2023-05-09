Northwest Biotherapeutics (NWBO) vs. Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating) is one of 994 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Northwest Biotherapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Northwest Biotherapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Northwest Biotherapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Northwest Biotherapeutics Competitors 4344 15303 41764 733 2.63

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 101.71%. Given Northwest Biotherapeutics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northwest Biotherapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Biotherapeutics $1.68 million -$105.03 million -5.46 Northwest Biotherapeutics Competitors $1.78 billion $241.52 million -3.93

This table compares Northwest Biotherapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Northwest Biotherapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Biotherapeutics. Northwest Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Northwest Biotherapeutics has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Biotherapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Biotherapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Biotherapeutics -6,240.76% -50.86% -348.36% Northwest Biotherapeutics Competitors -3,405.27% -237.33% -35.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northwest Biotherapeutics competitors beat Northwest Biotherapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of personalized immune therapies for cancer. It offers DCVax technology platform, which uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack their cancer. The company was founded by Alton L. Boynton on March 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.