Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $890-915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $904.79 million. Novanta also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70-0.74 EPS.

Novanta stock opened at $160.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Novanta has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $173.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.19 and its 200 day moving average is $151.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $218.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novanta will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Novanta by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 985,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,852,000 after buying an additional 517,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 56.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,406,000 after purchasing an additional 405,731 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,718,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,670,000 after purchasing an additional 100,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 428,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,214,000 after purchasing an additional 86,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

