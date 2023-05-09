NTV Asset Management LLC Has $4.37 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,932,000 after buying an additional 2,678,614 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,630,000 after buying an additional 1,275,425 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,225,154,000 after buying an additional 828,749 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,035,000 after buying an additional 343,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,534,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,856,000 after acquiring an additional 267,653 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.47. 293,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,973. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $258.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

