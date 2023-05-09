NTV Asset Management LLC Has $5.61 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.1% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,510,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The firm has a market cap of $362.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

