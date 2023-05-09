NTV Asset Management LLC Invests $844,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,203,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total transaction of $67,898.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,616,925.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total transaction of $67,898.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,925.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,788,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,439,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,382 shares of company stock valued at $8,109,924. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.82. 7,187,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,706,590. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $244.92. The stock has a market cap of $596.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Several research firms have recently commented on META. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

