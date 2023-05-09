NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Reduced by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,836 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 15,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 39,832 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $6.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.37. The stock had a trading volume of 15,956,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,693,957. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.78 and its 200 day moving average is $203.76. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $292.20. The stock has a market cap of $704.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.53, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.