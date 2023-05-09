NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Chairman Paul C. Saville Sells 2,200 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,828.93, for a total value of $12,823,646.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,879,459.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NVR stock traded up $21.98 on Tuesday, reaching $5,875.45. The company had a trading volume of 17,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,395. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,986.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5,547.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5,012.76. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $116.56 EPS. NVR’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.
NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
