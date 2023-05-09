Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Down 13.8% Over Last Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $298.16 million and approximately $22.09 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0521 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,849.50 or 0.06684118 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00055392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00037429 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018988 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000595 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05110135 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $35,278,884.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

