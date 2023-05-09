Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Up 9.3%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) was up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 3,043,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,072,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on OTLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BNP Paribas cut Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.47.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13,809 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
