Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 45,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 44,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.9 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,700. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $362.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.95 and a 200-day moving average of $145.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

