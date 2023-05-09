Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Posts Earnings Results

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Occidental Petroleum stock remained flat at $58.96 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 12,995,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,830,142. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $54.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average of $64.41. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 129.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $91,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OXY has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.89.
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
