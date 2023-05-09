Olin Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Olin has a payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Olin to earn $7.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. Olin has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 2,012.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.