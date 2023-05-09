Oppenheimer Boosts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $70.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. DZ Bank upgraded Shopify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.22.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $64.38 on Friday. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

