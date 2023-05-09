Oppenheimer Boosts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $70.00

Posted by on May 9th, 2023

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. DZ Bank upgraded Shopify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.22.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $64.38 on Friday. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.