Oppenheimer Raises Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Price Target to $24.00

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Insider Activity

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $33,273.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,863.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brent Moen sold 3,801 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $58,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,174.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $33,273.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,863.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,741 shares of company stock valued at $208,799 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 185.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

