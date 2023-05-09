Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 30,482 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,482 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 46.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 55.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after acquiring an additional 725,364 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of AT&T by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.40%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.