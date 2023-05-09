Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.52 million, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.56. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orthofix Medical news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $75,650.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,424,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $8,264,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $6,826,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $6,063,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 391.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,968 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 230,177 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

