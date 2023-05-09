PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4845 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 3.9 %

PACWP traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,158. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

See Also

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.