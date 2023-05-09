PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4845 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 3.9 %
PACWP traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,158. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $27.00.
About PacWest Bancorp
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACWP)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.