Parex Resources (PXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.84 per share for the quarter.
Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$1.82. Parex Resources had a net margin of 46.65% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of C$510.97 million during the quarter.
Parex Resources Stock Up 1.2 %
TSE PXT opened at C$27.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of C$17.81 and a 1-year high of C$30.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.53. The company has a market cap of C$2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PXT shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
About Parex Resources
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.
