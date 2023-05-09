Parex Resources (PXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.84 per share for the quarter.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$1.82. Parex Resources had a net margin of 46.65% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of C$510.97 million during the quarter.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

TSE PXT opened at C$27.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of C$17.81 and a 1-year high of C$30.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.53. The company has a market cap of C$2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Parex Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PXT shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

About Parex Resources

(Get Rating)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.