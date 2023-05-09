Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

PH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $372.08.

PH stock opened at $334.84 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $364.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.03.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 46.06%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

