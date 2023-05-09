Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY) Trading Down 11.5%

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNRY – Get Rating) was down 11.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 38,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Partner Communications Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.76.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.

