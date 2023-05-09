Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Passage Bio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PASG. Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its stake in Passage Bio by 553.1% during the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,752,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,012 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Passage Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Passage Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 300,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Passage Bio by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 208,837 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Passage Bio Stock Down 1.9 %

PASG stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.89.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

