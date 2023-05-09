Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives $19.61 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.61.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 16,649.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27,139 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,477,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 149,825 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 32,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

