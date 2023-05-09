Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Cut to $280.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $311.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paylocity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $263.33.

Paylocity Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $173.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 82.25 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.85.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. Analysts predict that Paylocity will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $268,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,755.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $16,260,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $268,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,755.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,242 shares of company stock worth $36,661,532 in the last 90 days. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 12.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the first quarter worth approximately $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity



Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Further Reading

