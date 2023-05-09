PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Decreased by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,252,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal Stock Down 11.0 %

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $8.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.21. The company had a trading volume of 35,704,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,633,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.85. The stock has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

