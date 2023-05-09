Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Rating) rose 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.68. Approximately 179,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 563,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Peakstone Realty Trust Trading Up 10.2 %

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 2.56%.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust which owns and operates single-tenant industrial and office properties. Peakstone Realty Trust is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.