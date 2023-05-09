Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Perrigo updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Perrigo stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -113.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at $100,414.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,195.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,223 shares of company stock valued at $619,867. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 25,300.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRGO shares. StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

