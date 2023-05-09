Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Director Scott Gottlieb Purchases 1,000 Shares

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Gottlieb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,963,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,590,160. The stock has a market cap of $217.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.94.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

