PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PAXS stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.59. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $17.65.
Insider Buying and Selling at PIMCO Access Income Fund
In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 74,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Access Income Fund
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Access Income Fund (PAXS)
- Duke Energy Held Up Against Market Volatility: Here’s Why
- Arista Networks: Cloud Computing Selloff Creates an Opportunity
- Is Alteryx Stock Presenting a Buying Opportunity?
- Is Tech Stocks’ Dominance A Warning Signal For The Broad Market?
- Can Devon Energy’s Double-Digit Yields Be Sustained?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.