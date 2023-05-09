PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PAXS stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.59. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $17.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at PIMCO Access Income Fund

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 74,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Access Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $740,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 49,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 49,454 shares during the period.

