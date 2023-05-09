PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

NYSE PZC opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 145,483 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth $131,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.