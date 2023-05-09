PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Posted by on May 9th, 2023

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMFGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PMF opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMF. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $143,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 93.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $725,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.