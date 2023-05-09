PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PMF opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMF. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $143,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 93.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $725,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

