Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Receives Maintains Rating from VNET Group

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.67.

Shares of PLNT traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,261. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.43 and a 200 day moving average of $76.84. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 68.11% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 801.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

