Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $351,000 Stock Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 0.1 %

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $199,987.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,393,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 28,494 shares of company stock worth $2,714,607 in the last quarter. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $101.43 on Tuesday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.01 and a 12-month high of $125.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.76 and a 200-day moving average of $103.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.89.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $201.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.43 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 10.41%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

