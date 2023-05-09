Premier Fund Managers Ltd Reduces Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,146 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,854 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Arch Resources worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 113.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Arch Resources from $200.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

Arch Resources Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $38,091.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,192.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,173. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $127.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.97 and a 12 month high of $180.10.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.46 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.03 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 96.62% and a net margin of 33.74%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 35.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.63%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Further Reading

