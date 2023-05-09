Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 70,943 Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its holdings in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,943 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in HireRight were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in HireRight by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in HireRight by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

In related news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 86,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $893,809.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,896,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,254,274.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,978,469 shares of company stock valued at $21,110,066. Corporate insiders own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $28.34 million, a PE ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $18.66.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $175.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.03 million.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

