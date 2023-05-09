Presearch (PRE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $63,941.02

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Presearch has a market cap of $19.71 million and approximately $63,941.02 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Presearch has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Presearch Profile

Presearch was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official message board is presearch.medium.com. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

