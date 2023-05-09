Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,904 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,478,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 135,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

